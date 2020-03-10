Game 1 of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s North Island playoff final between the Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm, set for March 10 at Oceanside Place in Parksville, has been postponed. (File photo)

Concerns over COVID-19 prompt postponement of Vancouver Island junior hockey game

Several players reported to be self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms

A Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff game has been postponed as a precaution, with league officials citing concern over the ongoing health situation involving COVID-19.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven North Division playoff series between the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm was scheduled for tonight (March 10) at Parksville’s Oceanside Place. Reports indicate the game has been pushed back to March 14.

BC Hockey chief executive officer Barry Petrachenko said the extra precautionary measure was taken in consultation with BC Hockey.

RELATED: VIJHL North Division Final schedule set

Currently no player or staff member on either team has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus), however several players are self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms on the recommendation of public health officials.

Generals team president Gerry Bickerton did say Oceanside’s players “are 100 per cent healthy.”

Petrachenko said the VIJHL, in consultation with BC Hockey and Island Health, is taking the necessary measures and being extremely cautious.

“The health and safety of our participants is our priority,” he said. “The VIJHL and BC Hockey will communicate any updates to this situation, including the rescheduled dates of games, when it becomes available.”

No other league playoff games or provincial hockey championships have been postponed.

“BC Hockey is working closely with Hockey Canada and the provincial and regional health authorities to monitor all situations daily,” said Petrachenko.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semiahmoo Ravens prepare for provincial hockey showdown
Next story
Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Just Posted

Case against relatives accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 torched-SUV death continues

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found early Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey

Police release sketch of suspect in North Delta indecent act

Man described as South Asian, about 30 years old, with slim build, black hair and wearing red hoodie

Surrey RCMP investigate after shots fired into Guildford business

Initial police response didn’t find any evidence

No COVID-19 at Delta schools, despite online hoax

Officials say a letter circulating on social media claiming a case at Seaquam Secondary is not real

Too early to decide on Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancellation despite COVID-19 outbreak: Dix

Surrey event attracts more than 500,000 people

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns

Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday

Vancouver Giants won’t ban fans because of virus, for now

Langley-based WHL team issued statement after Seattle team decided to keep fans out of the stands

Vancouver man charged in connection to string of ‘high profile’ sexual offences

Andrew James Seangio, 35, was taken into custody on March 11 in Vancouver

Few vacant ICU beds in Fraser Health, but Henry says hospitals can find space if COVID-19 spreads

Fraser Health Authority, which serves 1.9 million people, has 80 ICU beds in total

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Most Read