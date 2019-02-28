Compliments Chicken Nuggets are being recalled due to a salmonella risk. (CFIA)

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Have you bought chicken nuggets lately? The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people to check their freezers after Compliments Breaded Chicken Nuggets were recalled Wednesday due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products have a net weight of 1.5 kilograms and these codes on the packaging:

  • Outer package: 2019 JL 18
  • Inner package: 1998M 0 55742 33690 0

The agency warned that chicken nuggets with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for dangerous and deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

