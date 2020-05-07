Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung died May 2, 2019, in a fiery crash at the Douglas border in South Surrey. (GoFundMe photo)

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

A “fulsome” report is in the works regarding last May’s fiery crash at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border crossing that claimed the life of a Port Moody pastor, police say.

Whether it will result in charges, however, remains to be seen.

“This collision led to a complex investigation requiring significant evidence collection,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News Thursday.

“We understand that the public is awaiting further information on this incident and we can update that a fulsome report is expected to be delivered to the BC Prosecution Service.”

Rev. Tom Cheung died May 2, 2019 after a Porsche Cayenne SUV collided with a Toyota Sienna van in the northbound lanes of the approach to the Canada Border Services Agency booths at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The impact sent both vehicles into a garden area located in the median between the north- and southbound lanes, where the van then burst into flames. Cheung was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver of the Porsche was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions; a Washington State man was arrested at the scene.

Last July, Sturko said investigators were “working expeditiously” to compile reports in the case, and could not speculate as to whether charges would be laid.

Asked Thursday if there was a timeline for the noted report, and if police expected to be recommending charges, Sturko said investigators are still waiting for reports from assisting agencies.

“The submission will be detailed and will provide prosecutors with the information they need to determine if charges will be approved.”


Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border on May 2, 2019, killing one man. (File photo)

Bouquets of flowers mark the site of last May’s fatal fiery crash at the Douglas port of entry. (File photo)

