A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing. (Sobia Moman photo)

A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing. (Sobia Moman photo)

Completion dates set for Nicomekl Bridge crossing in South Surrey

King George Boulevard bridge is being installed in two parts

The long-awaited Nicomekl River Bridge replacement in South Surrey is on its way to completion.

Work on the project began in January, with the installation of the new bridge beginning July 14. The new King George Boulevard crossing is replacing the two-lane timber trestle bridge and the decommissioned single-lane Bailey Bridge, both of which have now been removed entirely.

“The east bridge is expected to be complete this fall and the west bridge is set to be complete next year,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a video posted to the City of Surrey website.

“The new crossing will increase capacity for this busy corridor from three vehicle lanes to four and add multi-use paths for walking and cycling,” reads a Wednesday (Aug. 10) City of Surrey release.

McCallum adds that the new pathways for walking and cycling will encourage more sustainable and healthy travel options.

According to the city, the project, once completed, is expected to improve traffic flow and increase public safety, due to the structure of the bridge being earthquake and flood resilient.

Additional space on the road will allow for better emergency response times, the city predicts.

READ MORE: City of Surrey breaks ground on Nicomekl bridge project

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of SurreyConstruction

Previous story
Investigator says missing Ottawa-area woman found in Ohio after 42 years
Next story
Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

Just Posted

An example of Surrey Mounties and Surrey Police Service officers patrolling the city’s streets together. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Final Surrey Police Service take-over date from RCMP still unknown

Courtney Abraham with her dog Riddick at the temporary “bark park” off-leash area in Newton, at 68 Avenue and 134 Street. Some dog owners in the area are upset that the facility has moved from 135 Street and 70A Avenue, where Newton Community Centre will be built. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Newton ‘bark park’ move has some dog owners howling about city’s temporary fix at Unwin Park

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)
UPDATE: The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is back

Black Press Media file photo.
Law society suspend Surrey lawyer for 2 months