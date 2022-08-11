Completion dates set for Nicomekl Bridge crossing in South Surrey

King George Boulevard bridge is being installed in two parts

A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing.

The long-awaited Nicomekl River Bridge replacement in South Surrey is on its way to completion.

Work on the project began in January, with the installation of the new bridge beginning July 14. The new King George Boulevard crossing is replacing the two-lane timber trestle bridge and the decommissioned single-lane Bailey Bridge, both of which have now been removed entirely.

“The east bridge is expected to be complete this fall and the west bridge is set to be complete next year,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a video posted to the City of Surrey website.

“The new crossing will increase capacity for this busy corridor from three vehicle lanes to four and add multi-use paths for walking and cycling,” reads a Wednesday (Aug. 10) City of Surrey release.

McCallum adds that the new pathways for walking and cycling will encourage more sustainable and healthy travel options.

According to the city, the project, once completed, is expected to improve traffic flow and increase public safety, due to the structure of the bridge being earthquake and flood resilient.

Additional space on the road will allow for better emergency response times, the city predicts.

