COMMUTER ALERT: Serious pedestrian crash closes Pacific Highway

Traffic along 176th Street, 4th to 8th Avenue, is blocked while Mounties continue to investigate.

Mounties are currently on scene of a pedestrian crash in south Surrey that has traffic in the area blocked along 176th Street.

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the 700-block of the Pacific Highway at about 5:30 p.m. this evening, said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

“Initial indications are that there are serious, potentially life-threatening injuries involved in this collision,” he said.

“Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation,” Honeyman added, noting all southbound traffic will be blocked at the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue and all northbound traffic will be blocked at 176 Street and 4th Avenue.

“The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice,” he said.

In the meantime, anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

