Newton

Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A community came together Thursday evening to honour a Surrey mom who was killed earlier this week by a runaway cargo van.

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of 144th Street and 61A Avenue to lay flowers and pay tribute at the crash site.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that “early indications” were that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it stuck a vehicle” and then “continued travelling onto the sidewalk” and hit the woman.

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the cargo van stayed at the scene was co-operating with police.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the woman was walking her two children home from school when the incident happened.

The intersection is near Sullivan Heights Secondary and Goldstone Park Elementary.

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

There are also reports of a GoFundMe being set up for the family.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

