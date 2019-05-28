Community input sought for Peninsula overdose-prevention strategy

A substance use and overdose prevention event set for next Wednesday in White Rock is described as “an important conversation” about everything from drug use and treatment to addressing stigma.

Overdose on the Peninsula: the Crisis is Here is to take place from 6-8:30 p.m. June 5 at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave., hosted by the South Surrey/White Rock Community Action Team (CAT) with an aim “to inform the CAT’s development of a strategy to address the overdose crisis in South Surrey and White Rock.”

“We’d like community members to join the discussion to ensure the strategy that is developed reflects the local community,” a news release states.

Free naloxone kits will be available at the event.

Participants are to include Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis and Julie Cochrane of Moms Stop the Harm, as well as people with “lived experience.”

To register, visit eventbrite.ca