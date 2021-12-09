Community gaming grants announced for Surrey schools

Keeping students in Surrey and throughout B.C. involved in extracurricular activities is the focus of Community Gaming grants announced this week for parent advisory and district parent advisory councils.

And according to a news release, two of the four largest amounts doled out in Surrey went to PACS at south-end high schools. The Earl Marriott Secondary PAC topped that list, with a grant of $37,600, followed by the Lord Tweedsmuir PAC ($34,140), Semiahmoo Secondary’s PAC ($33,500) and the Sullivan Heights Secondary PAC ($32,040).

The remaining 112 grants to Surrey schools ranged from $500 (received by the South Surrey White Rock Learning Centre PAC) to $29,700 (for Kwantlen Park Secondary PAC).

Surrey’s District Parent Advisory Council received $2,500.

The gaming grants, announced Monday (Dec. 6) by B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs,total nearly $11 million for this school year, for activities that benefit students’ social, cultural and physical health. According to the ministry’s funding guidelines, the PAC grants are currently set at $20 per student, while $2,500 is the yearly rate for DPACs.

“We’ve been through so much over these past couple of years, and parents have been champions in our schools, working hard to keep kids connected with safe and rewarding extracurricular activities,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne said in the news release.

“Activities like these provide tremendous benefits for children’s health and well-being, and they help keep students active and engaged in learning.”

PACs may use community gaming grant funding for a variety of things, from putting on music, dance and theatre performances; to purchasing computers for extracurricular activities such as robotics, yearbook and photography clubs; and holding social gatherings such as movie nights. The funding also supports sports and playground activities, as well as graduation ceremonies.

To view the full list of grants, visit news.gov.bc.ca

