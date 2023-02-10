Community feedback sought for 2023-24 Surrey school district budget

Online surveys are being accepted until end of day Feb. 28

Surrey’s school board is looking for feedback on where priorities stand for parents, school staff and other community members as to how a portion of the district’s annual budget of $913.7 million should be used.

Community feedback to the Surrey Board of Education will be gathered together in a report that the board will use in May when deciding how to allocate the “special purpose” portion of the budget for the 2023-24 school year, the board announced during the Feb. 8 regular meeting.

This portion is 7.7 per cent of the total budget which is from classroom enhancement funds, annual facilities grant, provincial resource programs, donations and scholarships, according to a Surrey Schools info-graphic.

“These past few years, our district has been facing unprecedented budget challenges due to inflation and the rising cost of goods and services,” said Terry Allen, trustee and budget chair for the school board.

“It is more important than ever that our community takes the time to complete this survey and provide us with their priorities so the board can make informed decisions that reflect our community needs.”

In last year’s survey, class size/composition was the biggest concern that nearly 2,000 respondents noted as their first priority to be tackled. Other concerns included supports for students with diverse abilities and disabilities, mental health services, new/better technology, career education and school capacity.

To increase the number of responses, the board moved to online surveys a few years back instead of the in-person sessions that were held prior.

Surrey, White Rock and Barnston Island residents can submit an online survey in English, Punjabi, Hindi, Chinese, Arabic, Tagalog or Spanish, email the district at consultations@surreyschools.ca, send physical mail to 14033 92 Ave Surrey, B.C. V3V 0B7 or contact their local school’s PAC representative.

Submissions are accepted until the end of February.

