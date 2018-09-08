Community awards recognize Surrey, Langley leaders

Community leaders from Surrey and Langley were honoured in a ceremony in Goldstone Park on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 8).

The awards are presented annually to Cloverdale and Langley residents who go above and beyond to raise up the two communities. Anyone who is a leader in arts and culture, diversity and inclusion, environment, heritage, or seniors and youth advocacy was eligible to be nominated.

(Cloverdale-Langley City is defined in this case by the federal electoral district, which includes the neighbourhood of Panorama in Newton.)

The presentation was made by Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag at a Picnic in the Park event, where picnickers dined on samosas, snacks and refreshments before the awards began at 3 p.m.

Each award winner was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative pin made from copper which covered the roof of the Centre Block, the building where both the Senate and House of Commons meet in Ottawa, from 1918 to 1996.

Six local leaders were awarded at the Saturday afternoon ceremony at Goldstone Park.

Christine Alexander has demonstrated continuing dedication to the Army Cadets, and both creates and implements programs across the Lower Mainland. Alexander was recognized as a true “champion” by Aldag, and won the “unsung hero” category of the Community Leadership Awards.

Eman Dhanoya is an active environmental leader and founder of Sullivan Heights Sustainability Network Club. Observing a “nonchalant” attitude towards energy conservation at her school, she took action to educate herself on the issue. She has since expanded her educational efforts, and delivers a message of energy conservation to elementary schools to help younger students set realistic goals.

Liz and Greg Holmes support their Panorama neighbourhood in vital ways, organizing community events such as the annual Picnic in the Park, neighbourhood cleanups, Easter egg hunts and more.

For Christian Park, volunteering is simply a part of life. Through his school, church and neighbourhood, Christian reaches out to his community with “genuine care and affection.” He is passionate about youth empowerment, and mentors youth from all backgrounds.

Ron Rutley is a well-known Cloverdale community member. The longtime director of music at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary retired this past June, but his legacy will live on in the impact he has had on countless students. Rutley went above and beyond during his career at LTSS, from organizing band trip fundraisers to driving the bus, and everything in between.



