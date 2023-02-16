Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks during a news conference, Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Committee studying assisted dying calls for more engagement from government

Improved access to palliative care, more financial support for people with disabilities called for

A parliamentary committee has made 23 recommendations to improve Canada’s assisted-dying regime.

Members of the committee held 36 meetings, heard from nearly 150 witnesses and reviewed more than 350 briefs on the medically assisted dying program.

It is recommending the Liberal government improve access to palliative care and boost financial support for people with disabilities.

Without more financial supports and better access to social support, the report says “persons with disabilities might see (medical assistance in dying) as a way to relieve suffering due to poverty and lack of services.”

The report also recommends better engagement with Indigenous communities and persons with disabilities on how Canada’s assisted-dying program works.

It says the federal government should convene an expert panel to “study and report on the needs of persons with disabilities” as they relate to medically-assisted death.

The report recommends developing a system that harmonizes access to the program across Canada.

It also says Health Canada should do a review of “promising therapies, such as psilocybin, for both research purposes and for individual use as part of palliative care supports.”

It supports a proposed delay to expanding the eligibility for medical assistance in dying for Canadians whose sole condition is a mental disorder.

Members of Parliament are expected to pass a government bill this sitting to delay that expansion until March 2024.

The report recommends that another joint parliamentary committee should be created five months before that “in order to verify the degree of preparedness attained for a safe and adequate application of MAID.”

The recommendations also include funding to research the views and experiences of minors when it comes to assisted dying.

Another says Canada should “amend the eligibility criteria for MAID set out in the Criminal Code to include minors deemed to have the requisite decision-making capacity upon assessment.”

Parliamentarians also recommend the federal government appoint an independent expert panel to evaluate Criminal Code provisions for assisted death for “mature minors” but restrict access to those “whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.”

The Conservatives offered a dissenting opinion in the report, saying they cannot endorse every recommendation, including those related to mature minors.

—David Fraser, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Liberals table bill delaying medically assisted dying expansion to March 2024

Federal Politicsmedical aid in dying

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. water-toting toddler goes viral for helping out at family business
Next story
Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force

Just Posted

Jason Faria is the organizer of the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. He is seen here in Chilliwack in 2021. (Photo: Jenna Hauck)
Food truck ‘block party’ set for Cloverdale Fairgrounds in June

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

The 18-member Sister Jazz Orchestra will perform at Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted photo)
At Surrey school festival, Sister Jazz Orchestra plays to inspire girls to be musicians

What the Seal Saw authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will conduct a family-friendly storytime and community painting event at White Rock Museum’s plaza on Sunday, Feb. 19. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)
White Rock storytime takes seal’s-eye-view