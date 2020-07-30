Hot air balloon makes an expected landing at the Mcintosh Centre in Kelowna, B.C. on July 30. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

A hot air balloon took many by surprise when it made an expected landing at MTS on Leckie Road in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m. on July 30 the hot air balloon could be seen floating above the dealerships on Enterprise Way, coming in close proximity to the buildings.

According to the RCMP, the abrupt landing was unscheduled but not due to an emergency.

“I think they were intending to come down at Spring Valley Middle School,” said an officer on scene.

”The wind kind of blew them down this way and so they weren’t in any distress but had to make a landing.”

Six occupants were aboard. No injuries were reported.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

