Colony Farm psychiatric patient on the loose

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey had been on a day pass from the hospital in Coquitlam

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, but failed to return. (Coquitlam RCMP)

RCMP are asking the public to help find a patient who is unlawfully at large after he failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road, but he was reported missing when he didn’t come back on Wednesday just before 10:00 p.m., police said in a release on Thursday.

He is 50 years old, has brown eyes, black hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a black jacket, grey sweatpants, white shoes and a dark toque.

Police say Askey may behave is a way that presents a risk, and anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and call 911.

