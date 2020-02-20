Collision stops southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Collision on Coquihalla Highway shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020. (DriveBC footage)

A collision on the Coquihalla Highway has blocked southbound lanes near the highway summit.

Southbound traffic was at a standstill Thursday afternoon after a collision involving at least one truck and two other vehicles, according to DriveBC webcam footage.

At least one ambulance and police cruiser were on scene shortly after 4:50 p.m., according to a witness.

DriveBC warned commuters to expect at least a one-hour delay.

Report of a closure due to vehicle incident #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla SB before Zopkios. Expect delays, we're looking into it. #HopeBC #Merritt — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 21, 2020

