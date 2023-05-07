Collision sends vehicle into the Nicomekl River Sunday (May 7)

Surrey RCMP closed 152 Street between 36 and 40 Avenue Sunday (May 7) while investigating a car crash where a vehicle ended up in the Nicomekl River. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP closed 152 Street between 36 and 40 Avenue Sunday (May 7) while investigating a car crash where a vehicle ended up in the Nicomekl River. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP closed 152 Street between 36 and 40 Avenue Sunday (May 7) while investigating a car crash where a vehicle ended up in the Nicomekl River. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP closed 152 Street between 36 and 40 Avenue Sunday (May 7) while investigating a car crash where a vehicle ended up in the Nicomekl River. (Sarah Sidhu/Black Press photo)

Surrey RCMP is currently on scene investigating a collision where a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the Nicomekl River.

On Sunday (May 7) at approximately 1:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 3600 block of 152 Street.

A vehicle, described as a black SUV, was southbound on 152 street, when the male driver appeared to suffer a medical event, according to an RCMP release.

The SUV struck another southbound vehicle, and left the roadway, driving into the river.

An on-duty RCMP member, along with a bystander and the female passenger of the submerged vehicle, extracted the male from the vehicle and began providing emergency first aid.

At the time of writing the male driver was conscious and breathing, and en route to a local area hospital, with Emergency Health Services, for further medical treatment, RCMP said, noting that 152 street will be closed between 36 Avenue and 40 Avenue for some time as the investigation progresses.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 152 Street and 36 Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m., is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-71416.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

