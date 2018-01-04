Collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Crash closes 16 Avenue off-ramp

One southbound lane on Highway 99 is blocked this morning at 16 Avenue in South Surrey due to a collision.

According to a DriveBC alert – posted just before 6 a.m. Thursday – the 16 Avenue off-ramp is closed as a result.

More to come…

Most Read