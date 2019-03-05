Collision blocks 24 Avenue at 160 Street in South Surrey

A two car collision at the intersection of 24 Avenue and 160 Street in South Surrey shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon tied up traffic for close to an hour.

Both cars sustained serious front-end damage in the incident.

Firefighters and a BC Ambulance Service unit responded to the incident and checked occupants of both cars for injury. No serious injuries appeared to have been sustained.

Police responded to the scene at around 5:50 p.m. and traffic was being redirected around the incident, while tow trucks removed the vehicles.

By 6 p.m. traffic the scene had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal.

