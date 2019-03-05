A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 24 Avenue and 160 Street blocked traffic for close to an hour Tuesday afternoon before both vehicles were removed. (Alex Browne photo)

Collision blocks 24 Avenue at 160 Street in South Surrey

Firefighters, ambulance and police on scene Tuesday afternoon, traffic rerouted

A two car collision at the intersection of 24 Avenue and 160 Street in South Surrey shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon tied up traffic for close to an hour.

Both cars sustained serious front-end damage in the incident.

Firefighters and a BC Ambulance Service unit responded to the incident and checked occupants of both cars for injury. No serious injuries appeared to have been sustained.

Police responded to the scene at around 5:50 p.m. and traffic was being redirected around the incident, while tow trucks removed the vehicles.

By 6 p.m. traffic the scene had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal.

More to come…

Previous story
Surrey lantern festival slow to tear down due to winter weather
Next story
B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

Just Posted

Surrey lantern festival slow to tear down due to winter weather

Event organizers say there are plans to host the event again in 2019

Residents raise health concerns after cell tower announced in Crescent Beach

Carl Katz says he has a moderate sensitivity to electromagnetic fields

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Surrey gymnasts win big in annual invitational

More than 750 athletes descend on Guildford Recreation Centre

Collision blocks 24 Avenue at 160 Street in South Surrey

Firefighters, ambulance and police on scene Tuesday afternoon, traffic rerouted

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Mountie charged with assault in northwest B.C.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22 in Hazelton

Most Read