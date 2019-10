Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

Anyone planning to be outside in the Lower Mainland on Friday morning should bundle up, following a warning from Environment Canada.

The agency said a cold front is expected to hit the south coast early Friday morning, with northwestern winds hitting 40 to 60 kilometres per hour, and some gusts hitting 80 kilometres in western sections of Metro Vancouver.

Forecasts say rain is also expected for much of the region.

