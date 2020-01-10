Coach who photographed boys in Surrey, Coquitlam changerooms to be sentenced

Randy William Downes was convicted of voyeurism last June, following allegations he took photos of boys in sports facility dressing-rooms, including at South Surrey Arena. (File photo)

Sentencing of a former children’s hockey and baseball coach who took photos of young boys in sports facility dressings rooms in Surrey and Coquitlam – including at South Surrey Arena – is scheduled to get underway this morning (Jan. 10) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Randy William Downes was convicted last June of two counts of voyeurism in connection with the activity, which occurred in June 2013 and August 2015.

In rendering the verdict, Justice Heather MacNaughton cited the position of trust that coaches have over their young charges.

“Parents entrust their children to coaches, adults in authority, to enhance their sporting skills,” she said.

“They are entitled to expect that coaches will respect the boundaries that are inherent in those relationships.”

There is a publication ban on information that could identify the complainants and certain witnesses.

During the trial, prosecutors relied on 38 photos of two young boys, out of thousands found on electronic devices seized from Downes’ home by RCMP acting on a search warrant.

The judge noted none of the photos were pornographic. They were, however, taken “in a place where (the children) could reasonably have been expected to be nude,” according to the voyeurism charges.

One of the two boys was 13 when he played hockey on a team Downes coached, and the other was 12 and played hockey and baseball on teams Downes coached, the court heard. Both are now adults, and testified that they were not aware that the photos had been taken.

“In many of the photographs,” the judge noted, “Mr. Downes focused on the boys’ underpants and their bare torsos,” and they were not accidentally taken.

In addition to South Surrey Arena, photos were taken at the Surrey Sports and Leisure Complex and Planet Ice in Coquitlam.

The maximum penalty for voyeurism is five years in prison.

– with files from Tom Zytaruk