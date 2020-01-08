VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert has been cancelled due to the Jan. 7 train derailment near Kitwanga. (Ashley Wilson/Photo)

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Yesterday’s CN freight train derailment near Kitwanga has forced the cancellation of VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

“While no alternate transportation is offered, customers can either ask for a full refund or exchange their ticket for a later departure at no additional cost,” VIA said in a media statement today.

It also apologized for the cancellation, saying the situation was beyond its control.

READ MORE: Train derailment reported near Kitwanga

In the meantime, the cleanup of 34 cars carrying pellets bound for the port at Prince Rupert continues.

CN Rail has offered no timeline as to when the clean up will be finished or when normal service will resume.

The federal Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to the scene to determine what caused the early morning Jan. 7 derailment.

No injuries were reported and none of the material spilled into the Skeena River, CN reported.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class
Next story
Guildford-area crash closes Highway 1 on-ramp at 160 Street

Just Posted

Pettigrew mulling over joining new Surrey Connect slate

‘I have great respect for them and vice versa,’ Pettigrew said of Hundial and Locke

School district investigates complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at Elgin Park

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

‘It’s a big step’: Surrey’s Khanvict to break out debut live show for Vancouver crowd

VIDEO: Asad Khan was a popular wedding DJ before he began making his own music

Surrey RCMP warning about discount flight scam via Whatsapp

Victims told Mounties their credit card data was stolen

Touring show to bring Queen concert ‘magic’ of 1986 to Surrey

Cross-Canada tour includes a July date at the arts centre

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Chilliwack youth football volunteer accused of stealing thousands of dollars

Josh Cahoon charged with theft over $5,000 from Chilliwack Giants

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read