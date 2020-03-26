FILE – A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CMHC expanding insured mortgage purchase program to $150B, up from $50B

Ottawa had a similar program to buy insured mortgages during the 2008-09 financial crisis

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expanding its insured mortgage purchase program to $150 billion as part of its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The move to help bolster the financial system is an increase from an initial plan for $50 billion announced March 16.

The expansion is part of the emergency measures passed by the government to deal with the fallout of the novel coronavirus and the steps taken to slow its spread.

CMHC has said the insured mortgage pools already carry government backing, so there is no additional risk to taxpayers.

Ottawa had a similar program to buy insured mortgages during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

In buying the insured mortgages, CMHC helps provide funding for the banks that they can then use for other loans to help businesses and other borrowers.

READ MORE: Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s top doctor says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500
Next story
COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Just Posted

Surrey MP says Canada trying to get India to permit stranded Surreyites to come home

Sukh Dhaliwal’s 80-year-old mom among Surreyites in India, under curfew

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 26: B.C. premier to announce ‘next steps’

‘Vast majority’ of Surrey Schools staff will be working from home, superintendent says

Staff working on protocols for those coming into district sites

Surrey firefighters ‘sounding the alarm’ about trucks not in service due to budget

‘This leaves us with less Fire Fighters on duty than there were in 1990,’ association tweeted

Labour Minister Harry Bains working from home, self-isolating after India trip

It’s believed thousands of people from Surrey are stranded in India

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo live streaming concert for Food Banks Canada

Country star trying to raise $10,000

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Death looks different in a pandemic: B.C. bereavement workers, religious leaders taking new measures

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Most Read