Equipment is still stacked throughout Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre despite Art of Lights ending on Feb. 10. Art of Lights’ deadline to remove displays and equipment has been extended due to the previously snowy weather. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 3–9

Cloverdale’s lantern festival clean-up delayed, overdose alert issued and more

Here are our five most-read stories of the week for March 3 to 9, 2019.

1. Alert issued after 12 overdoses in Surrey in one day

Fraser Health Authority has issued an overdose alert after there were at least 12 overdoses reported by first responders in Surrey on Sunday, March 3. See more >

2. Cloverdale lantern festival slow to tear down due to winter weather

If you’re wondering why there are still massive lantern displays up in Cloverdale, the general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association says it’s because of the previously snowy weather. See more >

3. Man buys two luxury vehicles within a week. Now Langley RCMP are after him.

Two luxury vehicles worth more than $260,000 were obtained fraudulently from Langley dealers within the last few months. See more >

4. Alberta mother gets prison time for breaking ankles of two-year-old girl

An Alberta mother found guilty of breaking the ankles of her two-year old daughter has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. See more >

5. Music students at Kwantlen Polytechnic University battle cuts

Music student Isabel Stanyer was one of dozens of applicants who had to scramble to apply to a different school after Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) announced it wouldn’t be accepting new applications for the music school at its Langley campus. See more >


