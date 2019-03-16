Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 10–15

Surrey mother Jennifer Newby and her son Brian in their North Surrey home. Newby is furious with a new deal she says is detrimental to some children with disabilities. (Amy Reid)

Here are our five most-read stories of the week for March 10 to 15, 2019.

1. First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

An application before Surrey council provides a first glimpse at a proposal to build a Walmart warehouse and distribution facility in Campbell Heights. See more >

2. Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

Langley-raised mother Jade Schievink has faced all odds with the birth of her third child, London. See more >

3. Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, a source tells Black Press Media. See more >

4. Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

At the annual awards evening, businesses of all sizes are honoured for excellence in customer service, innovation in their industry and creating a positive work environment for employees. See more >

5. Surrey mom furious over new EA agreement

A Surrey mother of a boy with autism is furious with a new deal she says is detrimental to some children with disabilities. See more >


