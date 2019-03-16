Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 10–15

First look at proposed Walmart, Clovies finalists announced, and more

Surrey mother Jennifer Newby and her son Brian in their North Surrey home. Newby is furious with a new deal she says is detrimental to some children with disabilities. (Amy Reid)

Here are our five most-read stories of the week for March 10 to 15, 2019.

1. First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

An application before Surrey council provides a first glimpse at a proposal to build a Walmart warehouse and distribution facility in Campbell Heights. See more >

2. Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

Langley-raised mother Jade Schievink has faced all odds with the birth of her third child, London. See more >

3. Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, a source tells Black Press Media. See more >

Gunman shoots victim at training centre on Mitchell Island https://t.co/upV0xRy85A — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) March 12, 2019

4. Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

At the annual awards evening, businesses of all sizes are honoured for excellence in customer service, innovation in their industry and creating a positive work environment for employees. See more >

5. Surrey mom furious over new EA agreement

A Surrey mother of a boy with autism is furious with a new deal she says is detrimental to some children with disabilities. See more >



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter