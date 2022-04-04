Cloverdale’s Elevated Music to host Record Store Day event

Bill Haggerty, owner of Elevated Music, holds up some of the exclusive records he’s received ahead of Record Store Day (April 23). (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Record Store Day returns April 23 with a “potent” list of new titles, says Bill Haggerty.

“Record Store Day supports and promotes independent records stores around the globe,” said Haggerty, owner of Elevated Music, a record shop in Cloverdale. “There are limited-edition releases that will be exclusive to that day. The Record Store Day list itself is pretty potent.”

RSD, as it is known, attracts a large crowd seeking hard-to-get titles. Haggerty said it’ll be first-come, first-served at his shop as he prepares for a lengthy lineup. Last year, the lineup at his store started the night before.

“There might only be 1,000 pressings of a certain album, worldwide, so there are extremely limited copies available at the shops that do have them,” explained Haggerty. “So people get pretty excited about it.”

At Haggerty’s shop, he’ll discount everything else in the store too.

“We’ll also have a big sale that day. Record Store Day (albums) will be excluded from the sale, but everything else in the store will be 10 per cent off, new and used.”

This year marks Haggerty’s third Record Store Day after opening in 2020. Record Store Day itself is now in its 15th year.

Haggerty noted hundreds of new titles are being released on April 23 and he’s trying to get in as many as he can. (See full list of releases on recordstoredaycanada.ca.)

“There are stock issues this year, so there may not be enough stock to go around,” he explained. “I might only get 10 records from an order of 20. So it’s extremely limited for sure.”

Haggerty said he’ll have a lot of in-demand records available for customers from a list of nearly 300 new titles.

“Alice in Chains has got a really cool EP coming out,” said Haggerty. “It was an exclusive promo. It was never actually released other than that original promo in 1990.

“There’s a Ramones box set that I’m pretty excited about,” he added. “It’s got a bunch of their mid-to-late ’80s catalogue, which is pretty hard to find.”

He said he’ll have a bunch of different rap and hip hop releases, too, along with a Nicki Minaj double LP that is in high demand. And he’ll have a Childish Gambino release available.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff coming out.”

Haggerty said closer to RSD, he’ll have a complete list of what titles will be available at Elevated Music, along with quantity and pricing, up on his website.

“That way people know what they’re dealing with. I know how crazy it can get.”

Haggerty said he’ll give out a first-place medal to the person at the front of the line this year as a token of appreciation. And as another way to say thanks to his customers, Haggerty will be giving out tickets to the first 15 people in line for a chance to win a limited-edition 45. Tickets for that draw can also be won through an Easter Egg hunt.

“We’re going to have exclusive eggs hidden around Cloverdale,” he said. “They’ll have a bonus ticket in the egg for the draw to win the 45. It’s just something for people to chase down, if they are interested.”

Clues for the Easter Egg hunt will be given out on Easter weekend through Elevated Music’s Instagram page.

Haggerty said he’ll hide six eggs in the downtown Cloverdale area. That will include somewhere around his shop on 57 Avenue, possibly some places along 176th or in Hawthorne Square, and something at the skatepark on the Fairgrounds.

“It gives people an opportunity, if they aren’t able to get near the front of the line, to enter the draw,” he explained. “It’s just another way for people to get a ticket to win some exclusive vinyl.”

Elevated Music is located at 17684 57 Avenue in Cloverdale. Visit elevatedmusic.ca for more info, or visit their Instagram page @elevatedmusicshop.



