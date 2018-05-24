The new, purpose-built structure sits on Cloverdale farmland. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Memorial Shelter to celebrate grand opening this Friday

After nearly a decade, the purpose-built shelter will officially open its doors

Cloverdale’s new, purpose-built Bill Reid Memorial Shelter will celebrate its grand opening this Friday.

The project has been in the works for nearly a decade. Former MLA Bill Reid, who passed away in 2013, was a champion of the project, introducing the idea in 2009. Reid was known in the community for bringing together businesses and local government to create resources, support and shelter for the homeless.

The new shelter has 16 shelter beds and 12 transition housing units. It is pet-friendly, and they plan to one day have a therapeutic hobby farm operating on site. It will replace Hyland House, an aging 10-bed farmhouse that stands next door.

“This is a really special moment,” said Christine Mohr, Executive Director of Options Community Services. “This shelter really sprang from incredible grass roots support, and the dedication of all our partners to make this happen. We are so proud to be able to honour Bill’s memory in this way.”

The shelter, located at 17752 Colebrook Road, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, when members of Options Community Services, BC Housing, the City of Surrey and the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society will gather.

The building already houses several clients who were formerly living at the now closed Hyland House, just steps away from the new structure. With finishing touches now completed, Bill Reid Memorial Shelter will open to its new capacity after Friday.

In a press release, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson, said she “would like to thank all of the partners who stepped up to deliver this much-needed project to help people in the community who are experiencing homelessness.”

The project was made possible through a $4.2-million investment from the provincial and federal government, through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement. The land for the site, valued at $2.8 million, was provided by the City of Surrey, along with nearly $150,000 through the Surrey Homeless Fund. Options, which operated Hyland House for more than eight years, provided $420,000 to the project.

“Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home which is why our government is responding to the urgent homelessness crisis in British Columbia by working with communities like Surrey, to help build the supportive housing people need,” she said.

More to come.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan
Next story
Update: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Memorial Shelter to celebrate grand opening this Friday

After nearly a decade, the purpose-built shelter will officially open its doors

Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Vendors, musicians, food and more coming to downtown Cloverdale this weekend

VIDEO: The inspiration behind a Surrey gang presentation in elementary schools

FIRST IN A SERIES: One Mountie’s tale of recognizing youth recruitment in gangs, and how Surrey RCMP are trying to stop it

Surrey Board of Trade releases cannabis ‘support guide’ for businesses

The guide aims to ‘fill the gap’ on how to manage marijuana impairment in the workplace

Local mom makes huge donations of breast milk

North Delta mommy has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to babies in need

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

North Delta happenings: week of May 24

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

Most Read