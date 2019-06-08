Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, May 31–June 7

A wild party in Anmore, a disturbing video at a Surrey school, and more

Justin Plosz, right, is under fire for throwing a massive house party in Anmore. (Instagram)

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for May 31 to June 7, 2019.

1. 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 3 helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Police say no arrests were made at a raucous party in Anmore over the weekend that had neighbours upset. See more >

2. Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

A Surrey father says his family has been threatened since sharing a disturbing video showing his son being sworn at and told to kiss the feet of another boy at Fraser Heights Secondary. See more >

3. First look at Surrey’s policing transition report

After months of speculation and controversy, the 189-page Surrey Policing Transition Report has been released to the public. See more >

4. Police-involved crash in Surrey’s Whalley area

A Surrey Mountie smashed a driver’s window and pulled her out of her car early Friday morning during an impaired driving investigation that involved a “slow-speed” pursuit in Whalley that ended with a minor collision with an RCMP SUV and the car. See more >

5. Surrey’s Canada Day expected to be ‘even bigger than the last’

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations are expected to be even bigger than the last, and will feature new attractions, according to organizers at the City of Surrey. See more >



