Darlene Bennett, right, speaking about her murdered husband Paul at a police press conference in 2018. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, May 24 to 31

Third person is charged in death of Surrey teen, seniors face relocation and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for May 24–31, 2019.

1. Jeep totalled, four young people in hospital, after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Photos from the scene show that the Jeep appeared to have struck a stop sign. See more >

2. Sister of accused is third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

The older sister of a man accused of murdering his former girlfriend is the latest person to be charged in the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. See more >

^This story wasn’t one of our top five this week, but it was one of our favourites.

3. Surrey seniors face relocation as manufactured home park eyed for redevelopment

Dennis Noel shakes his head as he holds up a stack of paperwork that outline his options now that his manufactured home park is being eyed for redevelopment. See more >

4. Grieving widow slams Surrey’s policing consultation process

A Cloverdale woman with a particularly vested interest in the state of policing in Surrey is giving a failing grade to the city’s public consultation process concerning its transition plan. See more >

5. Grieving mom says son who died in Surrey recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

A grieving South Surrey mom is demanding answers about regulation and oversight of recovery houses, following the overdose death last December of her son at a North Surrey facility. See more >


Just Posted

