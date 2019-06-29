Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, June 21–28

False ‘shots fired’ report, Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang, and more

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum operates the excavator at the “demolition event party” for the former Flamingo Hotel in Whalley. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for June 21 to 28, 2019.

1. False ‘shots fired’ report in Cloverdale led to seizure of weapons, cash and suspected drugs

A recent report of gun shots in a Cloverdale neighbourhood turned out to be fireworks, say Surrey RCMP, but a continued investigation resulted in the seizure of weapons, cash and suspected drugs. See more >

2. South Surrey burn survivor shares ‘worst’ experience

Most people would never guess that Manpreet Braich is a burn survivor; that there was a day when doctors weren’t sure she would ever see with her left eye again. See more >

3. City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability

When designing the West Village Energy Centre and Park, there was an intent to make sure the inner workings of the centre were visible to the community as a way to promote awareness of energy consumption and sustainability, says Jason Owen. See more >

4. City of Surrey employees cost taxpayers more than $210M in 2018

City of Surrey employees took home $195.9 million in 2018, up from about $185.2 million in 2017 and $175.5 in 2016. See more >

5. VIDEO: Surrey’s former Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang

The Flamingo Hotel went out with a literal bang. See more >



