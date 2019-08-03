Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 26 to Aug. 2

Family searches for missing Surrey men, RCMP seize 9 vehicles in South Surrey, and more

Surrey RCMP said officers conducted traffic enforcement in the area of the 2800-block of 192nd Street and seized and impounded nine vehicles for several days in relation to stunt driving. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019.

1. Family, friends ‘desperate’ for information on missing Surrey men

A close friend of the families of missing Surrey men Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr has issued a plea for more information that may lead to discovering their whereabouts. See more >

2. GoFundMe campaign launched after South Surrey rollover-crash victim dies

A Cloverdale man listed in critical condition after a rollover crash Monday in South Surrey has died. See more >

^This story didn’t quite make our Top 5 this week, but it was one of editor’s favourites.

3. Cloverdale businesswomen launch ‘Everything Keto’ in Langley

A low-carb, moderate protein, high-fat diet is filling the bellies of Langley residents, thanks to Everything Keto – a new grocery store that sells keto-friendly foods and baked goods. See more >

4. Surrey music store finds young heart patient they purchased guitar for

The story began when the boy’s mother walked into the Tom Lee Music in Guildford, needing to get a used guitar restrung for her son. It didn’t take long for staff to discover her eight-year-old son had undergone open heart surgery, for which he was still receiving follow-up. See more >

5. RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP say they are “putting the brakes on stunt driving” at a popular location for car and motorcycle enthusiasts in South Surrey. See more >



