Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during the meeting Monday (July 15) of the city’s Public Safety Committee, which he has dissolved, instead creating the Police Transition Advisory Committee. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 12–19

Mayor dissolves public safety committee, Surrey killer foiled by bar ID check, and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for July 12 to 19, 2019.

1.‘Kim’s Convenience’ keeps Surrey actor busy when not working as church pastor in Guildford

Without question, James Yi has developed a special relationship with Kim’s Convenience, both on stage and television. See more >

2. Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

He said it was “an opportunity to chat” with the parents on some of the challenges they’re facing as parents and “pressures” that families are under. See more >

^ It didn’t quite make our Top 5 this week, but this story was one of the Reporter’s favourites.

3. Surrey mayor dissolves public safety committee, creates one for police transition

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has dissolved the city’s public safety committee and has established instead an interim Police Transition Advisory Committee for the yet-to-be-approved shift from RCMP to a municipal force. See more >

4. Surrey killer foiled by cops’ suspicion he was underage in a bar

A Surrey killer was ultimately foiled by cops in Merritt who suspected he was underage in a town bar. See more >

5. Surrey survey details new sports stadium planned at Bear Creek Park

The City of Surrey wants opinions about the new “destination sports facility” it plans to build at Bear Creek Park. See more >


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 12–19

Mayor dissolves public safety committee, Surrey killer foiled by bar ID check, and more

Surrey RCMP, firefighters support Cloverdale boy’s lonely lemonade stand

Parker, 7, had few takers until Surrey first responders heard his call

Surrey Board of Trade fears SkyTrain expansion will impede other transit needs

‘We need transit improvements in all of Surrey,’ Anita Huberman says

TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

The proposed route could have eight stations

Public hearing set for two Surrey modular housing projects for homeless

Surrey council set to vote Monday on projects in Guildford, Whalley

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital

Multiple police units respond

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Most Read