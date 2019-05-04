Fresh flowers, a soccer jersey and other items grace the roadside memorial for Travis Selje at 64th Avenue and 176th Street, the intersection in Cloverdale where the teen died in May of 2017. The cross was made his father, Miki, a machinist by trade. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 26 to May 3

Remembering Travis Selje, RCMP investigate alleged kidnapping attempt and more

Here are Cloverdale’s most-read stories of the week for April 26 – May 3, 2019.

1. B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Terry Brown has been screaming from the rooftops for months about free money that B.C. parents continue to leave on the table. And yet still thousands and thousands aren’t listening. See more >

2. Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

At his family home in Cloverdale, Travis Selje is everywhere, yet nowhere. See more >

This week, we remember Norma Cowley.

3. Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

A dramatic video showing violence and chaos in a Surrey neighbourhood has been getting attention on social media. See more >

4. Accessible playground coming to Surrey park

Unwin Park will be home to a new accessible playground later this year. See more >

5. VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a video posted on social media appears to show a truck driver attempting to grab a woman as she was walking in South Surrey. See more >


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 26 to May 3

Remembering Travis Selje, RCMP investigate alleged kidnapping attempt and more

Helicopter, dogs and dunk tank for cops at another Surrey RCMP open house this month

Annual event held to mark National Police Week

Terry Fox run in need of organizer for Surrey neighbourhood

National run day is Sept. 15

Surrey scores two parks and recreation excellence awards

The BCRPA Awards won are for the Forsyth Park project and MYzone after-school drop-in program

Police appeal for dash-cam video of fiery crash at South Surrey border

Efforts ongoing to identify deceased driver of Toyota van

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

VIDEO: Giants take lead in east-west rivalry of WHL final series

In Game 1 of the championships, Vancouver take the game 5-4 in Prince Albert, Sask.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Outdoor classroom brings BC kids closer to nature with play and learning

River and forest open to kids’ interpretation in outdoor learning space at Langley Meadows school

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

TransLink wants your ideas for 2050

30-year Metro Vancouver transportation strategy underway

Most Read