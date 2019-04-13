The scene after a fire destroyed Jack’s Public House in Surrey on April 11. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Car fire at auto yard, Surrey pub a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire, and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for April 14 to April 19, 2019.

1. Surrey realtor fined $3,500 for misconduct

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia has reprimanded a Surrey real estate agent. See more >

2. Massive pile of cars burns at Surrey auto yard

Surrey battalion chief Reo Jerome says a massive early morning fire at an auto wreck yard is being deemed suspicious. See more >

(It wasn’t in our top five this week, but we thought we’d include some good news. Three talented football players from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary signed scholarship agreements on Thursday, and will be representing their hometown at three separate Ontario universities come fall.)

3. Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight (Sunday, April 7) for London Mirielle McConnell, the little Langley girl who passed away on Friday after a long battle for survival that touched many hearts. See more >

4. ‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ Semiahmoo First Nation tells non-member residents

Non-band members who reside on the Semiahmoo First Nation reserve have learned that they have until till 4 p.m. April 30 to come up with $50,000 – the minimum it will cost to connect their homes to Surrey’s water and sanitary sewer lines – or start packing. See more >

5. Witnesses see someone run from Surrey pub after explosion; man badly hurt

Surrey Fire Service says Jack’s Public House is a “total loss” after a suspicious overnight fire caused the roof to collapse. Witnesses reported seeing someone run out of the building. See more >


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Car fire at auto yard, Surrey pub a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire, and more

Top-level Tweedsmuir football players sign with renowned universities

Kojo Odoom, Addison Sadler and Braeden Hutchinson commit to collegiate football programs

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market returns May 5

More space, more vendors, more markets for second season

Surrey neighbourhood still dealing with peacock problem

City estimates between 35 and 40 birds remaining; nine “successfully” captured and rehomed

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

Most Read