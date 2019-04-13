Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Car fire at auto yard, Surrey pub a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire, and more

The scene after a fire destroyed Jack’s Public House in Surrey on April 11. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for April 14 to April 19, 2019.

1. Surrey realtor fined $3,500 for misconduct

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia has reprimanded a Surrey real estate agent. See more >

2. Massive pile of cars burns at Surrey auto yard

Surrey battalion chief Reo Jerome says a massive early morning fire at an auto wreck yard is being deemed suspicious. See more >

(It wasn’t in our top five this week, but we thought we’d include some good news. Three talented football players from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary signed scholarship agreements on Thursday, and will be representing their hometown at three separate Ontario universities come fall.)

3. Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight (Sunday, April 7) for London Mirielle McConnell, the little Langley girl who passed away on Friday after a long battle for survival that touched many hearts. See more >

4. ‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ Semiahmoo First Nation tells non-member residents

Non-band members who reside on the Semiahmoo First Nation reserve have learned that they have until till 4 p.m. April 30 to come up with $50,000 – the minimum it will cost to connect their homes to Surrey’s water and sanitary sewer lines – or start packing. See more >

5. Witnesses see someone run from Surrey pub after explosion; man badly hurt

Surrey Fire Service says Jack’s Public House is a “total loss” after a suspicious overnight fire caused the roof to collapse. Witnesses reported seeing someone run out of the building. See more >



