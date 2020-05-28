Proceedings to impose sentence on former youth pastor Samuel Emerson were adjourned. (File photos) Proceedings to impose sentence on former youth pastor Samuel Emerson were adjourned. (File photos)

Cloverdale youth pastor’s sexual-assault sentencing delayed

Samuel Emerson due to return to Surrey Provincial Court in August

A former Cloverdale youth pastor who was found guilty last fall of sexual assault won’t be sentenced for the crime for several months yet, following the adjournment last week of the May 21 date that had been set for the proceedings.

Samuel Emerson’s case is now set to return to Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 20, to schedule a new date for sentencing, BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed.

Emerson was convicted in November, following a 12-day trial that wrapped up in September.

READ MORE: Former Cloverdale youth pastor guilty of one count of sexual assault

Police announced several charges against him and his wife, Madelaine, in October 2017, after young members of Emerson’s congregation approached police with allegations of assaults they said had occurred between 2013 and 2017, at the Emerson family home and at the Cowichan River Bible Camp.

The husband and wife both entered not-guilty pleas; Madelaine Emerson was found not guilty.

In finding the Emersons not guilty of the majority of charges, Judge Mark Jetté said reasonable doubt was raised by inconsistencies in some of the six complainants’ evidence.

In finding Samuel Emerson guilty of sexual assault, Jetté concluded that the complainant’s apparent consent to have sex with Emerson was induced.

The Provincial Court of B.C. announced in March that it would be reducing its operations due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. supreme and provincial courts suspend regular operations


Court

Most Read