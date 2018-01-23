Cloverdale seniors care facility gets go ahead from City Council

The proposal to build a five-storey, 140-bed seniors care facility in Cloverdale passed a third reading at City Council on Monday evening.

The Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society is proposing to build a “PICS Diversity Village” to give culturally sensitive care services to seniors, located on three parcels of land near the intersection of 64 Avenue and 176 Street.

No Surrey residents spoke to the development application at Monday’s public hearing, and the third reading was met with unanimous support from council. The development variance permit has now reached the conditional approval stage, and council has voted to support the permit following the final adoption of several bylaw amendments.

The Official Community Plan will be amended to allow re-designation of the development site from Urban and Mixed Employment to Multiple Residential, and to zone the remnant lot as Light Industrial. The development runs adjacent to the Agricultural Land Reserve, and has received support from the Agriculture and Food Security Advisory Committee.

The project requires the creation of a new road, 175A Street, to address initial concerns raised by the Surrey Fire Department regarding emergency access to the facility. The new 175A Street would be a continuation of the existing north-south lane, and would eventually extend further north to 65A Avenue. An additional variance will be given by the City to allow developers to reduce the setback on the future 175A Street so that an existing building on the Light Industrial lot may be retained.

According to PICS, the not-for-profit facility will operate with the intention of providing “long-term care for an aging and diverse multicultural population,” from “seniors who are unable to care for themselves” to those who have a higher need of care, including those with dementia, according to the planning report.

The ground floor includes commercial spaces and creative and social areas that support care facility residents, such as multipurpose rooms, religious assembly areas, a coffee shop, and woodworking, art and exercise studios.

A child care facility with space for 75 children is also planned for the building, in the hopes of supporting strong intergenerational relationships between seniors and their grandchildren.



