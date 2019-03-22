Cloverdale residents invited to review new town centre plan

Cloverdale residents can weigh in on the future Cloverdale Town Centre Plan at a final open house on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (City of Surrey / surrey.ca)

Cloverdale residents will soon have the opportunity to weigh in on a final draft plan of the new Cloverdale Town Centre Plan.

A town centre plan reflects a community’s identity, and its vision for its future — it includes land use plans, which determine what will be built and how, upgrades to public amenities such as parks, and beautification projects. The Cloverdale plan covers around 730 acres of residential, commercial and industrial land around the Highway 10 and Highway 15 intersection.

Cloverdale’s town centre plan hasn’t been updated in nearly 20 years. The review process was kicked off in 2014, and the new plan is nearly completed. After comments are collected from this final open house, any needed last changes will be made and a final plan presented to city council in fall of this year.

Broadly, the new town centre plan that was presented last year proposed residential densification, a pedestrian-friendly commercial core, and an enhancement of 176A Street. The draft land use plan proposed more residential density within walking distance of the town centre “to support walkable local businesses, including restaurants and small retail shops.”

(To review the storyboards from last year’s open house, click here.)

Cloverdale residents and business owners raised concerns about lack of transit, parking, and affordable housing, an unsustainable increase in traffic, and increased pressure on local schools. Generally speaking, most survey respondents stated that they would rather see single-family homes in the residential areas, rather than the proposed densification.

The public is invited to come to the upcoming open house to review changes that have been made to the plan since it was presented in June last year. It will take place on Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Shannon Hall on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176 St.).

Opportunities will be given to provide feedback, and to speak with the planner in charge of the project

If unable to make it to the open house, Cloverdale residents will be able to review the new plan and respond via a survey, which will launch March 28 and run until April 18. For more information, go to surrey.ca.



