Cloverdale resident speaks about what she says is a dangerous road

Colleen Meyer says she has warned Surrey City Hall about the dangers of traffic on 188 Street, but she says nothing’s been done

Emergency crews attend an accident scene Dec. 16 in which a pedestrian was hit by a car on 188 Street. Colleen Meyer thinks 188 is a dangerous roadway. She’s been writing the City for years in an effort to get safety improvements implemented along the road. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

After two pedestrians were hit by vehicles Dec. 16 in Cloverdale, one woman is speaking out.

Colleen Meyer feels 188 St.—where one woman was hit by a vehicle and is still in serious condition—is a dangerous road. (The other woman was hit on 192 and died at the scene.)

“The whole street is a problem,” said Meyer. She’s lived in the neighbourhood since 2001. “There has been development on both sides of the road between Highway 10 and Fraser Highway; now, 188 is a thoroughfare.”

She’s written to the City over the years, but she says she’s never heard that anything was going to be done.

“I have sent multiple letters to the City of Surrey asking them for safety improvements along this road. I have all these letters and all the responses, loaded with excuses, about why this hasn’t been completed,” Meyer said.

“The road needs to be calmed. The street is way too busy and people drive way too fast. And it needs sidewalks the whole way.”

Meyer said she was happy to hear a sidewalk would be built along 188th between 60 and 64 avenues.

“188th is very busy and dangerous,” she said. “Every single high school is accessed by crossing 188th and there is no crosswalk between 60 and 64 [avenues],” Meyer said. “Every student crossing the street is forced to jaywalk across 188th.”

Meyer said she feels City Hall has allowed for excessive development of the area without considering safety first. And she said yet another development is going in.

“When that gets finished, it will cause even more confusion and traffic problems.”

The City’s engineering department didn’t respond to questions by publication time.

The Cloverdale Reporter wanted to know details about the extent of the sidewalk project between 60 and 64 along 188. We also wanted to know if there will be any new crosswalks going in along that corridor. There are currently none.

There are two intersections in that corridor, one at 61a Ave. and one at 63 Ave.

On 188 and 56b, where the pedestrian was struck by a car, there is no crosswalk across the “T” intersection.



