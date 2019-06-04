The Cloverdale Reporter won a silver in feature story for Samantha Anderson’s article on illegal ‘gifting clouds’ targeting Cloverdale women, published in the Reporter’s February 28, 2018 edition.

Cloverdale Reporter nets national community newspaper award

Reporter earns silver award in feature story in Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

The Cloverdale Reporter has netted a national community newspaper award.

News Media Canada announced the winners of the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards, an annual competition that celebrates the best in community publishing across the country, on Tuesday morning (June 4).

Samantha Anderson’s story on illegal “gifting clouds” targeting Cloverdale women brought home second place for best feature story.

The nod comes one month after Reporter staff were honoured at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s annual Ma Murray Awards gala, when marketing and media consultant Cynthia Dunsmore was recognized for her decades of experience in the newspaper industry, as well as for her excellence in ad design, and former reporter Grace Kennedy was acknowledged as one of the most promising new journalists in B.C. and the Yukon.

Earlier that same month, Reporter editor Samantha Anderson was named one of trade magazine Editor & Publisher’s most promising newspaper leaders under the age of 35 in North America for 2019.

To read more of the Reporter’s award-winning work, check out cloverdalereporter.com, or follow the newspaper on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Just Posted

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Surrey teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

Cloverdale Reporter nets national community newspaper award

Reporter earns silver award in feature story in Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Ladner church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Families of teen victims in June 2018 South Surrey double-homicide to make appeal

Jassi Bhangal and Jason Jhutty were found dead on June 4, 2018

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Self-igniting oily rags cause of West End skyscraper blaze: Vancouver Fire

Linseed oil auto-ignites, the fire department said

Did you lose a very boring wallet? RCMP might have something for you

The wallet contained a ‘fair bit’ of cash

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Most Read