Cloverdale Reporter nets national community newspaper award

The Cloverdale Reporter won a silver in feature story for Samantha Anderson’s article on illegal ‘gifting clouds’ targeting Cloverdale women, published in the Reporter’s February 28, 2018 edition.

The Cloverdale Reporter has netted a national community newspaper award.

News Media Canada announced the winners of the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards, an annual competition that celebrates the best in community publishing across the country, on Tuesday morning (June 4).

Samantha Anderson’s story on illegal “gifting clouds” targeting Cloverdale women brought home second place for best feature story.

The nod comes one month after Reporter staff were honoured at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s annual Ma Murray Awards gala, when marketing and media consultant Cynthia Dunsmore was recognized for her decades of experience in the newspaper industry, as well as for her excellence in ad design, and former reporter Grace Kennedy was acknowledged as one of the most promising new journalists in B.C. and the Yukon.

Earlier that same month, Reporter editor Samantha Anderson was named one of trade magazine Editor & Publisher’s most promising newspaper leaders under the age of 35 in North America for 2019.

