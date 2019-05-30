Cloverdale Recreation Centre to close for maintenance in June

A week-long ‘partial closure’ will be followed by two weeks of full shutdown

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre will undergo a partial, and then total shutdown during June for scheduled warranty maintenance.

The facility, located at 6188 176 Street, will have a partial shutdown in “gymnasium 1 and 2” from Monday, June 3 until Sunday, June 9. A full facility shut down will then take place from Monday, June 10 until Thursday, June 27.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Library to close for renovations in July

Recreation pass holders can continue accessing programs and services at other City of Surrey recreation facilities, including:

For a full list of recreation facilities available in Surrey, visit surrey.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter