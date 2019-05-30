City of Surrey The Cloverdale Recreation Centre

Cloverdale Recreation Centre to close for maintenance in June

A week-long ‘partial closure’ will be followed by two weeks of full shutdown

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre will undergo a partial, and then total shutdown during June for scheduled warranty maintenance.

The facility, located at 6188 176 Street, will have a partial shutdown in “gymnasium 1 and 2” from Monday, June 3 until Sunday, June 9. A full facility shut down will then take place from Monday, June 10 until Thursday, June 27.

Recreation pass holders can continue accessing programs and services at other City of Surrey recreation facilities, including:

For a full list of recreation facilities available in Surrey, visit surrey.ca.


