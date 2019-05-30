Cloverdale Recreation Centre to close for maintenance in June

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre will undergo a partial, and then total shutdown during June for scheduled warranty maintenance.
The facility, located at 6188 176 Street, will have a partial shutdown in “gymnasium 1 and 2” from Monday, June 3 until Sunday, June 9. A full facility shut down will then take place from Monday, June 10 until Thursday, June 27.
Recreation pass holders can continue accessing programs and services at other City of Surrey recreation facilities, including:
- Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184 Street
- Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105 Avenue
- Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, 10588 160 Street
- Newton Recreation Centre, 13730 72 Avenue
- North Surrey Recreation Centre, 10275 City Parkway
- Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, 13458 107A Avenue
- Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, 16855 24 Avenue
- South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, 14601 20 Avenue
For a full list of recreation facilities available in Surrey, visit surrey.ca.
