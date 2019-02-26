The newly named Henry Houston Scott Park is a small piece of land at the corner of 64 Avenue and 181A Street. The green space is part of what was once the Scott family farm. More than 100 years after they first came to Cloverdale, their fruit trees can still seen today. (Google Maps)

Cloverdale park named for African-American settler

Henry Houston Scott Park will preserve 100-year-old fruit trees belonging to settler family

A newly named Cloverdale park will honour the history of African-American settlers in the Surrey community.

On Monday, Feb. 25, council approved an application from the Surrey Historical Society to name an existing park lot the Henry Houston Scott Park, after one of the earliest African-American families to settle in Cloverdale.

The lot is a small swatch of land at the corner of what is now 64 Avenue and 181A Street, but when the Scott family came to Cloverdale in 1912, it was just a piece of their seven-acre farm.

According to the Surrey Historical Society, Henry Houston Scott’s history has been traced back to his birth in Texas in 1854, nearly a decade before slavery was abolished in the United States.

A heritage sign, with information on the Scott family, was installed at the newly named parked on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
A heritage sign, with information on the Scott family, was installed at the newly named parked on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

City of Surrey

Scott met and married Amy Florence in Texas, and the couple moved to Oklahoma before coming to Canada in 1912 with their three youngest children. (The elder seven children were old enough to have their own lives by then.)

The Surrey Historical Society first presented their research on the Scott family when they approached the City of Surrey in April 2018. They had discovered that the family grave at Surrey Centre Cemetery, which is the final resting place for Henry Houston, Amy Florence and their children Jesse, Roy and Benola, had gone unmarked for 84 years.

The society received permission to install a headstone in a quiet ceremony last year. Now the Scott name is recorded alongside other settler families buried in the cemetery, including the Kells, Johnston, and Bose families.

The Scotts grew hay and raised dairy cattle on their Cloverdale farm. The mark of their involvement in the community can still be seen today. Henry Scott cleared a road from Bose Road (64 Avenue) and Pacific Highway (176 Street) to the family farm, which is where 181A Street would be today.

And, more than 100 years after the family came to Canada, fruit trees from their farmstead can still be seen at what is now the Henry Houston Scott Park.

At the Monday council meeting, Councillor Jack Hundail said it was the name was “very fitting” for the lot, and commended the city’s parks and heritage committees for recognizing the Scotts, and African-American settlers, during Black History Month.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The newly named Henry Houston Scott Park is a small piece of land at the corner of 64 Avenue and 181A Street. The green space is part of what was once the Scott family farm. More than 100 years after they first came to Cloverdale, their fruit trees can still seen today. (Google Maps)

Previous story
Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare
Next story
Delta to address inclusion and services for LGBTQ community

Just Posted

Cloverdale park named for African-American settler

Henry Houston Scott Park will preserve 100-year-old fruit trees belonging to settler family

Council approves $5.4M budget for storm repairs

Restoring White Rock Pier, waterfront cleanup included

Surrey, Vancouver mayors formalize agreement on policing transition

Surrey could re-imburse Vancouver up to $150,000 if there is any costs incurred: mayor’s office

Men from Surrey and Abbotsford wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

Wanted man has been arrested in connection to Surrey shooting last May

Allen Jesse Hiscock, 46, was located Sunday by Surrey RCMP’s High Risk Target Team

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles

New regulatory framework limits fees, protects consumers

Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

Among other topics, PPC leader in Chilliwack calls industry a ‘cartel’ using a ‘socialist system’

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Most Read