Cloverdale now considered a ‘high-transmission area’

Fraser Health has added Cloverdale to its list of high-transmission neighbourhoods. Now anyone aged 30 and up living in Cloverdale can book an appointment to get vaccinated.
In an announcement May 6, Fraser Health added nine new neighbourhoods to its previous list of 10 detailing “high-transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region.”
Fraser Health also dropped the age requirement from 40 to 30 across all high-transmission areas.
Cloverdale is one of nine new neighbourhoods added to the list:
• Guildford
• Abbotsford Central
• Abbotsford East
• Abbotsford Rural
• Langley Willoughby
• Burnaby Southeast
• Burnaby Southwest
• South Mission
People who wish to get vaccinated can register on the government’s website.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter