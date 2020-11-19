Cloverdale McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

An employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Nov. 19 press release, the employee informed the restaurant late on Nov. 18 that they had tested positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant (located at 17960 56 Avenue) for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. The restaurant has since reopened this morning.”

The release notes all the McDonald’s workers that may have had contact with the employee that tested positive have been asked to self-isolate. The employee worked their last shift Nov. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The release directs customers that have any concerns to visit the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.

”Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary,” the release says.

“We continue to work with local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community.”



