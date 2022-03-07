Christian Buron snagged $675K in a recent “Set for Life” lottery ticket win. The Surrey-based fashion designer bought the lucky ticket at Food Folks on 176A Street. (Photo submitted: BCLC)

Cloverdale lotto buy pays off big time for local fashion designer

Christian Buron wins $675K on ‘Set for Life’ ticket

When he realised he’d won big on the lotto, Christian Buron’s first thought was to take care of his family.

“I scratched it and scanned it right away and saw I won,” Buron told BCLC media relations. “My first thought was getting a house.”

Buron had scanned his ticket on his phone with the “Lotto!” app.

The Surrey-based fashion designer won on a $675K Set for Life ticket. He bought the ticket at Food Folks on 176A Street.

“My dream was always to buy a house for me and my family.”

At the time the media release was sent out, BCLC said Buron had only told his wife about the win.

“She thought I was joking at first and made me call BCLC right away,” he said.

Buron is over the moon with the win and the excitement the influx of money’s generated has resulted in some sleepless nights.

“I don’t think I slept for three days after finding out.”

Buron plans to celebrate the win with his wife and kids over a nice dinner and then take his kids out to do something fun.

BCLC said last year B.C. lottery players won more than $13 million in Set for Life tickets alone.


