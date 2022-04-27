Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Tim Staunton (centre) accepts a cheque for $12K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Langley Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Patrick Matiowski (centre) accepts a cheque for $10K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Langley Lodge will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment for its residents. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

The Cloverdale Legion recently donated more than $40K to two hospitals and a care foundation.

Earlier in April, Branch 6 in Cloverdale donated $20K to Surrey Memorial Hospital, $12K to Langley Memorial Hospital, and $10K to the Langley Care Foundation. The care foundation runs Langley Lodge.

“This is our annual donation,” said Earle Fraser, co-chair of the Cloverdale Legion’s poppy fund committee. “We’ve been donating for decades. Probably more than 25 or 30 years, but long before I came on the scene.”

Fraser said the donations were drawn from money raised during last fall’s poppy campaign.

Fraser, who is also ther service officer and 2nd vice president for Branch 6, said the money will be used to buy medical equipment. He said in the case of the hospitals, that usually goes towards machines or other other big purchases, but for Langley Lodge, the money goes toward much needed basics.

“The lodge will use it to buy slings, splints, medical supplies that help the lodge survive,” explained Fraser. “The hospitals might put that towards a quarter-million-dollar machine, or something like that. Last year, Surrey Memorial used the money to buy some sort or retinal scanner.”

Fraser added that a lot of veterans live at Langley Lodge.

“Our bylaws state that this money can only be used to purchase medical equipment,” said Fraser. “That can mean both machines and supplies.”

Fraser said the Aldergrove Legion also made a large donation to Langley Lodge out of their poppy fund.

“I don’t have specific numbers, but Aldergrove also contributed a significant amount.”

Fraser added the Whalley Legion also donates to Surrey Memorial Hospital out of their poppy fund.

“Between the two of us, we’re very important to Surrey Memorial Hospital. The Legions as a whole are important as many donate to hospitals and care homes.”



