CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY: Tamara Jansen is running for the Conservatives

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

Tamara Jansen is running for the Conservatives in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding. (Tamara Jansen campaign photo)

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 54

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Elected as the Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City in 2019.

Bio: For over 30 years, my husband Byron and I have worked together to build an agricultural business that provides jobs for hundreds of people and creates employment opportunities for thousands more.

From being brought up by a single mother to raising my own children – and now experiencing the joy of grandchildren – I am aware of the challenges that come with balancing work and family. With my incessant desire for our youth to achieve their dreams and goals, I am always mindful that today’s new parents face more challenges than ever.

My goal is to continue to bring my blend of strength and compassion to the House of Commons, to fight for my lifelong community, and to ensure a bright future for Cloverdale-Langley City.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tamarajansenofficial/

Website: https://www.tamarajansen.ca/

Telephone : 236-992-6060

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

Each candidate for the Sept. 20, 2021 federal election has been provided with these five (5) questions, along with the following instructions.

To help voters make their choice on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance.

Each question MUST be answered: yes (Y), no (N), or (D) Don’t Know. This is not meant to make things difficult. But reality is that if you’re in the House you’d have to vote yes, no, or abstain. The bonus is that each candidate can expand on ANY or ALL of our questions with answers of up to 200 words each that will appear online.

Please note, that due to space limitations, only one of your answers will be included in the print edition of the Langley Advance Times on Sept. 16. You get to pick which one. So, you must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you don’t specify, we will choose.

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

We have a plan to go big on zero emission vehicles by introducing a zero emission vehicle mandate based on British Columbia’s, requiring 30% of light

duty vehicles sold to be zero emissions by 2030 and working with the Biden administration to strengthen vehicle emission standards in North America.

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Yes. Public safety and combating rising crime is a Conservative priority, and our plan will see an additional 200 RCMP officers hired with a focus on gang violence and drug smuggling.

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

No. I recognize that Canada must join with the international community to lower emissions and fight climate change, while ensuring that the transition to a low-carbon economy does not damage the prosperity and standard of living that Canadians have worked so hard to build. Canadian regulations for resource extraction are the greenest and strictest in the world, and a barrel of oil from Alberta is produced with less environmental cost than that same barrel in Saudi Arabia. Canada is on track to meet its Paris climate commitments, and the global demand for our natural resources has not subsided. We can continue to invest in infrastructure and create good paying jobs while reducing our overall emissions.

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

I encourage all of my fellow citizens to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and has substantially reduced the transmission and mortality rate of the virus. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to return to normal. All reasonable measures to encourage vaccination uptake that do not infringe on rights and freedoms and instead promote individual choice should be considered, including cash incentives.

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Yes. Canada has incredible potential to be a hub of technological innovation and progress, and we should absolutely be investing in our best and brightest minds in every sector. We must also rebuild our national supply chain for advanced pharmaceuticals and tech and no longer rely so heavily on other countries in an increasingly uncertain global environment. Our plan calls for an additional 5 billion dollars invested in cutting edge research and the establishment of a Canada Advanced Research Agency to promote Canadian solutions to the problems of tomorrow.

