Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag. (File)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to seek re-election in 2019

Aldag announced as Liberal nominee for Cloverdale-Langley City on Sunday, Nov. 4

John Aldag will run again for parliament in next year’s federal election.

On Sunday it was announced that Aldag, who is Cloverdale-Langley City’s current member of parliament, has been nominated as the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the 2019 election.

“John has shown passionately over the last three years how he wants to improve the lives of families in his community and, through his leadership, he will ensure that Cloverdale-Langley City continues to be at the heart of decisions made in Ottawa,” said Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, in a press release.

Aldag was elected to parliament in October 2015. In addition to sitting in the House of Commons, he served on special committees on physician-assisted dying and electoral reform, and he was recently elected chair of the Standing Committee of the Environment and Sustainable Development.

“I am honoured to have once again earned the trust of our local Liberals to represent our community on Parliament Hill, and to work with Justin Trudeau to create good new jobs and strengthen our middle class,” said Aldag in a press release.

“I look forward to working hard to earn the support of families throughout Cloverdale-Langley City, one conversation at a time,” he said. “In the last three years, significant work has been done to help Canadians move forward, but there is a lot more to do and I will continue fighting for Cloverdale-Langley City every day.”

Last week, the Conservative Party of Canada announced its nominee for Cloverdale-Langley City: Tamara Jansen, a Langley businesswoman.

The federal election will take place in October 2019.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfire evacuees may be home by Christmas

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to seek re-election in 2019

Aldag announced as Liberal nominee for Cloverdale-Langley City on Sunday, Nov. 4

RCMP search for high-risk missing person

Paramjit Khaira, 42, was last seen on Sunday afternoon

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Inter-generational camp helps South Surrey children deal with grief

Peace Arch Hospice Society partnered with Revera Whitecliff

Light rail, SkyTrain, highways could lead to higher nearby property values: report

Light rail, SkyTrain, major highways could see property values rise by hundreds of thousands of dollars

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Homicide investigators say there’s no risk to the public

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

Elgar Petersen Arena is home ice for the Broncos: it’s where mourners for the 16 people who died in the crash left flowers and a prayer vigil was held in the days that followed.

Residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., can return home

Residents of B.C. community displaced by slow-moving landslide can return home

Most Read