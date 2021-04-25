Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen during a March 11, 2021 federal finance committee videoconference. (House of Commons video feed)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen during a March 11, 2021 federal finance committee videoconference. (House of Commons video feed)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP draws criticism over conversion therapy debate comments

MP Tamara Jansen has apologized to a fellow MP for what she said was a misunderstanding

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen has come in for criticism after she used a Bible quote that included the word “unclean” while opposing a conversion therapy ban in the House of Commons Friday, April 16.

The debate on the third reading of Bill C-6 – aimed at banning coercive “therapy” for LGBTQ youths – began with a speech by Ontario Liberal MP Robert Oliphant.

“It is a bill that is deeply personal and incredibly important to me,” said Oliphant, one of only four openly gay serving MPs. “While I do not expect everyone to relate to this bill the way I do, I do expect every member in the House to truly wrestle with what it means for them to vote against this bill.”

During his speech he quoted from the Bible, from the Prophet Micah, saying “‘what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?’”

Jansen was the first MP to respond, saying she was glad that Oliphant had invoked the Prophet Micah, noting that she was going to quote the Apostle Matthew, saying “‘Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean.’”

Oliphant fired back immediately.

“Madam Speaker, the first thing I would say is that people like me are not unclean,” he said.

A United Church minister, he criticize her volleying back a quote.

“It is deeply offensive to play Bible baseball like that.”

He also noted something that was picked up by commenters on social media – Jansen pronounced the silent T in apostle.

https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210416/-1/35125?mediaStartTime=20210416102146&mediaEndTime=20210416102410&viewMode=3&globalStreamId=14

Jansen was critical of some aspects of Bill C6, and told the story of “Charlotte,” a young woman in Calgary who was involved in “lesbian activity” and sought counselling “when she did not want to continue with her lesbian activity.”

“What we are about is ensuring the safety and security of everyone, including Charlotte and anybody who has doubts or concerns about their sexuality, but not to engage in conversion therapy,” Oliphant said in his response.

READ MORE: Jansen invokes 2000 Trudeau encounter with reporter during gender violence debate

The Cloverdale-Langley City MP was also criticized by John Aldag, the former Liberal MP of the riding who has already announced he plans to run against her in the next federal election.

“Homophobic language and homophobic policy have no place in politics and no place in Cloverdale-Langley City,” Aldag wrote on Twitter. “We are better than this.”

Jansen said she was quoting the statement as a warning against hypocrisy.

“Another Member of Parliament interpreted the remarks in a different manner, which wasn’t my intent,” Jansen said.

She has called Oliphant and apologized, and offered a public apology and clarification in the House, Jansen said in a statement.

“I think it is unfortunate that in the discussion around this event, my criticism of Bill C-6 has been entirely overlooked and misrepresented,” Jansen said.

She said she supports a ban on conversion therapy when it is “harmful, degrading, and coercive practices that seek to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity against their will.”

In the end, the bill passed with unanimous approval of the Liberal, NDP, Bloc Quebecois, and Green caucuses, and with the support of the vast majority of the Conservative caucus as well. Just seven MPs voted against the bill.

Jansen did not vote against the bill, but she abstained from voting due to her issues with the specific wording of the legislation.

CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY

Jansen has also been receiving criticism locally.

Several constituents contacted the Cloverdale Reporter to say they’ve reached out to Jansen, but said she’s not responding to them. Some have said she’s even blocking them on social media.

“Why is an elected official blocking her constituents from voicing their displeasure with how she represents us?” asked constituent Mark Yates. Yates said he was blocked on Instagram after trying to contact Jansen.

“I am one of hundreds of people who have been blocked from her page for simply voicing my displeasure with her using her religion to persecute others.”

—With files from Malin Jordan.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CloverdaleFederal PoliticsHouse of CommonsLangleyLangley CityLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities
Next story
Man on bicycle beats 65-year-old man with weapon in Surrey

Just Posted

Image of a cougar in a Fraser Heights-area yard from video posted to the “MyFraserHeights” Facebook group on April 23.
WATCH: Cougar prowls Fraser Heights area of Surrey, caught in surveillance video

‘Yikes that’s a bit close for comfort,’ member of Facebook group says

Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos)
PHOTOS: South Surrey students, Green Team volunteers clean up Ruth Johnson Park

Group celebrated Earth Day by clearing park of invasive species

A witness took this photo of the suspect after a 65-year-old man was assaulted with a weapon in Newton on April 16.
Man on bicycle beats 65-year-old man with weapon in Surrey

Police say the victim was attacked while walking his dogs in Newton

(Submitted photo)
Online 50/50 raffle to benefit Delta Hospital

First draw to take place on May 31, with a guaranteed jackpot of $2,500

Sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand is among performers featured in a “Music and Meditation” event recorded at Surrey Arts Centre for online broadcast Saturday, May 1. (submitted photo)
‘Music and Meditation’ event recorded in Surrey for May 1 streaming

‘This is a chance for people to discover something new and benefit from what we’re benefiting from’

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops. (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 2-0 decision to Kamloops

Combination of travelling late and too many penalties cited by coach of Langley-based team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Most Read