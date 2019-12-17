Cloverdale kids fill two wagons full of food for Surrey Food Bank

A group of kids from Clayton carolled for fun and charity Dec. 13.

Belting out songs for someone else’s supper, the kids asked each house they sang at to donate something to the Surrey Food Bank.

“They would sing and ask for a donation,” said Crystal de Balinhard, one of the carollers’ moms.

After they finished their night of singing in Clayton Heights, they had collected two wagons full of non-perishable food items.

“This is the fourth year they have done this,” added de Balinhard. “The kids are always super excited about it and they love doing it. They have such good hearts.”

Most of the carollers are in Grade 5 at Hazelgrove Elementary School.

De Balinhard said the kids started the initiative four years ago when they were sitting around talking about going carolling.

“They immediately had the idea to ask for donations to the food bank.”

She said their carolling fun was, from the beginning, “always about helping others.”


