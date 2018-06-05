Cloverdale’s town centre is an area of about 297 hectares centred around the crossroads of Highway 15 and Highway 10. (surrey.ca)

Cloverdale invited to discuss, review new town centre plan

Updates to Cloverdale town centre plan to be displayed at open house on June 14

The Cloverdale town centre plan is up for review, and the whole town is invited to weigh in.

The City of Surrey is hosting an open house at Shannon Hall (6050 176 Street) at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 14, from 5:30–8 p.m. so that community members can view and provide feedback on draft updates to the plan. City staff will be on hand to answer questions and discuss proposed land use changes and recommendations.

The consultation process is also happening online. A survey on the plan is available for Surrey residents to comment on at surrey.ca/surveys. The survey will be open from June 14 to July 6.

Both the public open house and the online survey are being held ahead of city council’s consideration of the final plan later this year.

A town centre is defined by Surrey’s Official Community Plan as being a community’s “distinctive, social, cultural and commercial centre. For Cloverdale, the “town centre” refers to around 297 hectares of land located near the crossroads of Highway 10 and Highway 15. It encompasses multiple residential and urban residential zones, and commercial and industrial zones.

A draft of the town centre plan was revealed to the Cloverdale business community in spring of 2018. On March 23, the Cloverdale Reporter reported that Don Luymes, the manager of community planning for the City of Surrey, said the plan will build on Cloverdale’s distinctive character, moving away from the “wagon wheel Western theme” that Cloverdale has been associated with in the past, and towards a “neo-warehouse” aesthetic.

“What the city is trying to do though new urban design guidelines is to add to that a more contemporary, you might call it hip, kind of vibe to the downtown area,” said Luymes.

To learn more about the town centre plan, visit surrey.ca/city-services/15220.aspx.

—with files from Grace Kennedy


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
