UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect after two fires set in one hour at Cloverdale condos

Surrey firefighters responded to two “suspicious” fires at a Cloverdale condo complex Monday night, say RCMP.

Both fires were set at a Cloverdale condo complex, Cloverdale Park Gardens (17704 60 Ave), within an hour of each other.

The first fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Located in a dumpster, it was quickly extinguished.

The second fire destroyed a couch that had been put out for collection on the curb, as well as some surrounding fencing. It was reported about an hour after the first, at 10:30 p.m.

This video of Surrey Fire Service quickly controlling one of the fires was taken “after a neighbour had used an entire extinguisher up,” according to condo resident Jennie Day.

Day said that the most “unsettling” part of the occurrence was that “two fires in a row made us worry that there might be another.”

The fires are considered suspicious by Surrey RCMP, but investigators do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

RCMP continues to canvas the neighbourhood and view video surveillance in efforts to identify the person who set the fires. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



