Cloverdale company to provide beverage service at Food Truck Wars April 8 – 10

Festival is back to normal as a walkthrough event

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. This year the festival is back to normal as a walkthrough event complete with site-wide beverage service. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

A Cloverdale company will be the official beverage provider for Food Truck Wars, a food festival running at the Fairgrounds April 8 – 10.

LIQR.ca, Joseph Richard Group’s ecommerce liquor store, has announced they’ll be supplying drinks at the outdoor festival. LIQR.ca is JRG’s beer, spirits, and wine delivery service. JRG launched the delivery-service app in 2020.

Kat King, one of the organizers for Food Truck Wars, said people attending the festival will have 40 food trucks to choose from.

“Grab your food and grab a seat … grab a cold one, or two,” King said in a press release.

Apart from all the eateries on wheels, Food Truck Wars will also have local market vendors—as part of the B.C. Shop Local initiative—along with live music and other entertainment.

“Kick back and enjoy performances by B.C.-based musicians, and browse the B.C. Shop Local marketplace to grab a locally made gift for yourself or a loved one.”

King said there is no admission fee to get into the event on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The “Wars” part of the festival is a competition for a bunch of trophies and prizes.

According to a press release, food trucks will be crowned winners in different categories such as: Between the Buns, International, Sweets, Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based.

LIQR.ca will be providing site-wide beer and wine service as the festival is once again a walkthrough event after being a drive-thru only event last year because of COVID.

“LIQR.ca will be the sole beverage provider for the three day event, offering a selection of beer, wine, and cider,” the release said.

Organizers also said Food Truck Wars will be “the largest food truck festival to take place in Vancouver.”

Food Truck Wars will run April 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., April 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



